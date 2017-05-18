Little girl dresses up as iconic figures and it's the cutest thing ever

A 3-year-old girl dresses up as her favorite celebrities and characters to portray how strong she is!

Scout Larson of Niceville, Florida is taking dress-up to the next level-- with some help from mom of course.

Rather than putting on mommy's clothes, the toddler opts to dress-up as iconic figures that are fierce and intelligent! To name a few, some of her favorites include Carrie Fisher, Ellen DeGeneres, and Bill Murray.

A post shared by Scout Penelope (@hello.scout) on Sep 9, 2016 at 11:31am PDT

Recreations like the Ellen picture has gotten tons of attention on Scout's Instagram page @hello.scout. The account is ran by her mom, Ashley Jinks Larson, who told FOX 5 the project began after her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"I wanted to instead put our focus on how strong and resilient women can be." Ashley continued on to say, "Because I wanted to portray Scout as the type of woman that isn't considered to be delicate or dainty."

They've also incorporated some men in the mix because why not?

Just check out this awesome tribute to David Bowie. #Respect

A post shared by Scout Penelope (@hello.scout) on Jan 13, 2017 at 8:30am PST

Scout and her mother choose people together, Ashley teaches her a little bit about every individual and Scout has the final say so! Once Scout has decided who she'll twin with next, it's off to wardrobe.

The pictures are taken inside the Larson's home and backyard. Ashley's amazing Photoshop skills come into play for make-up and scenery-- and she gets pretty creative!

A post shared by Scout Penelope (@hello.scout) on Jan 7, 2017 at 4:15pm PST

As for the captions and quotes, Ashley said,"I chose the quotes that are uplifting but also straight to the point."

Like this one from Emma Watson-- which is pretty dead on.

"Don't feel stupid if you don't like what everyone else pretends to love. - @emmawatson"

A post shared by Scout Penelope (@hello.scout) on May 13, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

The account is constantly flooded with love and positivity from people of all ages, genders, colors, and religions.

"Hearing from little girls who totally relate is worth every bit of work," Ashely told FOX 5.

Who will Scout twin with next?! We're excited to find out.