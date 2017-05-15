14-year-old becomes youngest TCU graduate ever Trending 14-year-old becomes youngest TCU graduate ever A 14-year-old physics major just became the youngest person ever to graduate from Texas Christian University. Carson Huey-You was among over 2,000 students who earned their degrees over the weekend.

- A 14-year-old physics major just became the youngest person ever to graduate from Texas Christian University. Carson Huey-You was among over 2,000 students who earned their degrees over the weekend.

Huey-You started at TCU in 2013, when he was just 11 years old. He majored in physics, but also minored in both Chinese and math.

Huey-You tells the Fort Worth Star-Telegram (http://bit.ly/2pyVvlD) his favorite thing about college has been getting to learn things he never thought about, things he never knew existed and things he might not even think about thinking about. He also says he's learned how to deal with "some real hard classes" and get over the disappointment of a poor score on a test.

He's not done with school yet, either. Huey-You plans to enroll in TCU's graduate program in the fall, and he'll study quantum mechanics. Of course, despite all he's accomplished, he considers himself a "normal dude."

------

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

