Alabama man 'lucky to be alive' after freak iPhone charging accident

(FOX NEWS) A Huntsville man who was charging his iPhone in his bed while he slept was nearly electrocuted in a freak accident.

Day told WAAY 31 that, while he was sleeping his dog tag necklace slipped between the iPhone’s charger and extension cord, which had loosened. “My necklace became the conductor,” he told WAAY 31, adding that the force of the massive electric shock jolted him to the floor.

The 32-year-old was able to break the chain from his neck, according to the news report. Doctors told WAAY 31 that Day received about 110 volts, noting that 100 volts is enough to kill someone. "He is lucky to be alive," said Dr. Benjamin Fail.