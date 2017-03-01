Photo of 2 little boys goes viral

Lydia Stith Rosebush posted this picture and it's gone viral. It's resonated with many people across the country.

Here's what she wrote: "This morning Jax and I were discussing his wild hair. I told him that he needed a haircut this weekend. He said that he wanted his head shaved really short so he could look like his friend Reddy. He said he couldn't wait to go to school on Monday with his hair like Reddy's so that his teacher wouldn't be able to tell them apart. He thought it would be so hilarious to confuse his teacher with the same haircut. Here's a picture of Jax and Reddy from their Christmas program. I'm sure you all see the resemblance."

KTVU's Frank Somerville posted the photo on his Facebook page. He wrote "if this isn't proof that hate and prejudice is something that is taught I don't know what is. The only difference Jax sees in the two of them is their hair."

Photo: Lydia Stith Rosebush