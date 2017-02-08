Viral video of little girl with rare blood disorder singing: internet in tears

A brave little girl battling a rare blood disorder has brought the internet to tears in a video of her singing her favorite song "Overcomer."

Leah Carroll is like any sweet four-year-old little girl. She loves dancing, playing the drums, and has a sassy attitude too—after all, she is a princess. But, she is also a warrior!

Since she was 6-months-old, Leah has battled severe congenital Neutropenia, a rare blood disorder that prevents the production of white blood cells that ward off infections. And the road to recovery has not been easy.

To date, she has received two bone marrow transplants. The latest transplant occurred on March 29, 2016. Due to complications, she has spent the last 325 days away from her family and mostly in the hospital. Yet, she remains strong!

But how does a little girl overcome all this? Well, with lots of prayers, love, and through song!

Leah loves singing! So much so, that her mother Lindsay, constantly catcher her in the act and uploads the little singer’s videos to her Facebook and Leah’s Facebook support page, PrayersAndLoveForLeah.

But it came as a huge surprise when the video of Leah singing her favorite song “Overcomer” by Mandisa went viral!

Lindsay uploaded the video to her Facebook on Sunday evening and even tagged the singer, it currently has 8.8 million views and over 198,000 shares. The one uploaded to PrayersAndLoveForLeah has 2.3 millions views and over 25,000 shares. WOW!

In the post tagged to the singer, Lindsay said “She is such a light to all she meets....I hope she brings a smile to your face, too.”

Well, it brought lots of joy and tears to us!

This is the post and video that was shared on Lindsay’s page:

"My daughter has overcome two bone marrow transplants. She has spent the last 322 days away from her family and mostly in the hospital due to complications. However, she has the joy of the Lord and a love for music. Overcomer is one of her all time favs! Someone suggested I share it with you personally! She is such a light to all she meets....I hope she brings a smile to your face, too!"

My daughter has overcome two bone marrow transplants. She has spent the last 322 days away from her family and mostly in... Posted by Lindsay Chapman-Carroll on Sunday, February 5, 2017

People wasted no time flooding Mandisa's inbox with the video, and the singer responded! The singer, awe struck by the brave little girl, reposted the video with a very special message for Leah for all her 1 million fans to see.

Here is what she said in the post:

""I got flooded with messages about a sweet girl named Leah singing and dancing to "Overcomer" in the hospital. After watching this video, you'll understand why. Would you join me in sending Prayers and Love for Leah? Here are some specific requests I saw in a post from her mom, Lindsay.

"-Pray for complete healing in her body.

-Pray for protection over her weakened immune system.

-Pray for her family. We are tired.

-Pray for her care team. They are weary with current events.

-Pray for all of those that Leah touches with her spirit. For I believe it's God's plan to change the world one person at a time and Leah seems to be one of His aces right now."

Leah: You are an overcomer in the truest sense of the word! Seeing the joy of the Lord on your sweet face inspired me so much. I'm praying for you, and believe that many of my friends on here will join me. Keep trusting Jesus, and fight on, precious one.

"You, dear children, are from God and have overcome them, because the one who is in you is greater than the one who is in the world." 1 John 4:4 NIV"

I got flooded with messages about a sweet girl named Leah singing and dancing to "Overcomer" in the hospital. After... Posted by Mandisa on Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Are you out of tissues yet?

FOX 5 asked Lindsay for any advice she has for other parents in a similar situation. This is what she said:

"If you're married, make time for eachother. Accept help. Married or not, situations like these are a marathon, not a sprint. Take care of yourself. Take breaks. Listen to your body, your heart and the medical team that cares for you and your child. Be an advocate. Don't be afraid to challenge someone you think may be beaming the rules when it comes to your child's health and safety. "

Wise words from a warrior mom!