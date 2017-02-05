Report: Ivanka & husband worked to sink LGBT executive order

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner led the charge to sink a draft executive order that would have overturned Obama-era enforcements of LGBT rights in the workplace, according to a Politico report.

The order, which was expected to roll back protections and expand legal exemptions based on religious beliefs, worried progressive groups this week.

On Tuesday night, the White House released a statement saying that “President Donald J. Trump is determined to protect the rights of all Americans, including the LGBTQ community. President Trump continues to be respectful and supportive of LGBTQ rights, just as he was throughout the election.”

The author of the Politico report, Annie Karni, told Shepard Smith this afternoon that the first daughter and her husband, a close advisor to Trump, pushed the administration to release the statement.

"We're seeing [Ivanka] making her moves, and I think it's really interesting to watch her right now," Karni said. "She does not want to be seen as the de facto first lady. She doesn't want to fill that role."

Karni said the question is what role she will decide to fill, as she has a "huge platform" and is largely seen as a moderating influence on her father.

