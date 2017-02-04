Woman goes to ER after python gets stuck in her earlobe

- A Portland woman's story of an unlikely emergency room visit is going viral.

Ashley Glawe posted on Facebook that she had to take herself to the hospital after her pet python decided to crawl through her gauged earlobe!

Glawe wrote that the incident was "by far one of my craziest life moments," and told commenters that she was just fine after the hospital visit.

"They lubed him up, numbed my ear, stretched it out a little more, and pulled him through," she wrote to one concerned Facebook user.

Glawe's post about the wild incident has since gone viral, receiving hundreds of shares and comments from strangers fascinated by her mischievous serpent.