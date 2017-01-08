UK comedy show's 'Real Housewives of ISIS' sketch sparks uproar

Posted:Jan 08 2017 03:21PM EST

Updated:Jan 08 2017 03:47PM EST

It seems almost all major U.S. cities now have their own version of "Real Housewives."

But it's a BBC sketch comedy show's trailer that is attaching some controversy to the "Housewives" name.

The new BBC 2 show "Revolting" parodied the popular Bravo franchise with its trailer for "The Real Housewives of ISIS."

"It's only three days until the beheading, and I've got no idea what I'm going to wear!" one of the housewives says in the trailer.

Another scene shows two of the housewives modeling the same suicide bomb vest in front of their fellow housewives.

The trailer has already been the source of plenty of online outrage.

Continue reading on FOXNews.com

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories