UK comedy show's 'Real Housewives of ISIS' sketch sparks uproar

It seems almost all major U.S. cities now have their own version of "Real Housewives."

But it's a BBC sketch comedy show's trailer that is attaching some controversy to the "Housewives" name.

This is BBC's new comedy sketch, 'Real Housewives of ISIS', which has received a lot of criticism online. Let's talk about this, shall we? pic.twitter.com/TIoc2UtLx5 — Shafiqah Othman (@sfqomhz) January 4, 2017

The new BBC 2 show "Revolting" parodied the popular Bravo franchise with its trailer for "The Real Housewives of ISIS."

"It's only three days until the beheading, and I've got no idea what I'm going to wear!" one of the housewives says in the trailer.

Another scene shows two of the housewives modeling the same suicide bomb vest in front of their fellow housewives.

The trailer has already been the source of plenty of online outrage.

