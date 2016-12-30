Woman jumps in front of car in scam attempt

- Social media in China is having a field day with this one.

Video uploaded to YouTube on Dec. 24 shows a woman pretending to be struck by a car in the city of Nanyang, in central China's Henan province, reported NPR.

The driver of the car comes to a stop as the woman runs to the vehicle and is "struck." She "falls" onto the ground and gets up just enough, apparently to see a reaction from the driver.

This type of phony crash is nothing new in China where the scam is regularly carried out.

The "victim" then demands money from the driver for alleged injuries.

In this case, the driver was recording the entire incident.