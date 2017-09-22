Travelers warned of meth found in 7-Up bottles in Mexico

- Health officials are warning travelers after reports of 7-Up bottles contaminated with methamphetamine found in Mexico.

According to a press release from Banner Health, the contaminated bottles of 7-Up were consumed in Mexicali, Mexico and an investigation is underway to determine how the soda was contaminated.

"It is important to check that the seal for any food and drink consumed is still intact and show no signs of tampering," Dr. Daniel Brooks said. "If you notice any difference in color, taste or smell, throw it out."

According to a statement sent to FOX 10 Phoenix by the Dr Pepper Snapple Group late Friday morning, none of the 7-Up products sold in the U.S. are affected by the issue being reported in Mexico.

In addition, officials with Dr Pepper Snapple Group said the company does not market, sell, or distribute the brand in other parts of the world, as PepsiCo owns and licenses the trademark internationally.

Officials with Banner Health say side effects from consuming the contaminating soda can present suddenly and may result in life-threatening injures.

Symptoms of consuming the contaminated soda may include:

Irritation of, or abnormal taste in, the mouth or throat

Burning to the esophagus or abdomen

Nausea or vomiting

Difficulty breathing

Fast or irregular heart beat

If you believe you have consumed any contaminated food or soda, contact the Poison Control Center immediately at 1-800-222-1222.