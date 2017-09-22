Tractor trailer fire causes major delays on southbound Interstate 95

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted: Sep 22 2017 08:57AM EDT

Video Posted: Sep 22 2017 09:34AM EDT

Updated: Sep 22 2017 10:26AM EDT

ELKRIDGE, Md. - Major delays continue after a tractor trailer fire shutdown all lanes of southbound Interstate 95 near Elkridge Friday morning.

The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. on southbound I-95 just before Route 100.Investigators say sparks from a blown tire could have led to the fire.

The tractor trailer was believed to have been carrying clothing. No injuries have been reported.

Some vehicles were able to get by on the left shoulder of the highway while emergency crews used dumpsters cleaned up was was left of the vehicle and its cargo.

 

 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories