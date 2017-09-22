Study: Gym equipment is dirtier than a toilet seat

If you're looking for an excuse to skip the gym -- here you go. Exercise equipment may be dirtier than you think.

Health officials testing the equipment at gyms around the country found the average treadmill has 74 times more bacteria than a public bathroom faucet. The free weights have 362 times more bacteria than a toilet seat.

Experts say it's best to sanitize every machine you touch, and bring your own mat to avoid ringworm. Avoid the hot tub, too. Contaminated water can give you a nasty rash.

Experts also say you should never go barefoot in the locker room, you can pick up a fungus, bacteria, and viruses.