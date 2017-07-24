Sen. Bob Casey hands out pizza to protesters against repeal of Obamacare

- Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) personally delivered free pizza to protesters against the Republicans’ efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

The demonstrators have been protesting and camping out in the nation's capital since Sunday night outside of the Russell Senate Office Building and plan to stay there until the Senate votes on the proposed health care bill.

On Monday evening, Sen. Casey handed boxes of pizza to several people in wheelchairs to chants of “Go Bob Casey!”

"Go Bob Casey!" as @SenBobCasey delivers pizza to protestors who do not support GOP efforts to repeal & replace. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/eQGX8NVjc8 — Ronica Cleary 🇺🇸 (@RonicaCleary) July 24, 2017

“We are here because we are fighting for our lives, we are fighting for Medicaid, which funds so many of these people sitting here in front of these services, the way a lot of these people get up out of bed to go to their jobs, to do their daily lives,” one protester told FOX 5.

A different group of demonstrators were on Capitol Hill Monday for a “die-in” protest, also fighting against the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

At the White House on Monday, President Donald Trump railed against Democrats in opposition of the Republicans’ repeal push while also saying, “Obamacare is death.”