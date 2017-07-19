Reaction to Sen. John McCain's brain cancer diagnosis

Reaction to Senator John McCain's brain cancer diagnosis are pouring in from both Republican and Democratic politicians Wednesday.

Announcement of Sen. McCain's glioblastoma diagnosis came, just days after he had a medical procedure done at Mayo Clinic in Phoenix.

Instagram

Thank all of you for the wonderful thoughts. @senjohnmccain is doing well. We as a family will face the next hurdle together. One thing I do know is he is the toughest person I know. He is my hero and I love him with all my heart. A post shared by Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) on Jul 19, 2017 at 9:05pm PDT

Twitter

Just spoke to @SenJohnMcCain. Tough diagnosis, but even tougher man. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) July 20, 2017

.@SenJohnMcCain is a hero, a patriot and a fighter. I am privileged to call him a friend. Paul & I pray for his recovery and his family. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) July 20, 2017

Thinking about a hero, my Chairman, my friend John McCain. Stay strong! — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) July 20, 2017

An American hero and a true fighter. Donna and I are sending prayers to @SenJohnMcCain and his family. — Gov John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) July 20, 2017

Our thoughts & prayers are with @SenJohnMcCain & his family 🙏🏻If anyone can kick cancers a** -- it's Senator McCain. He's a fighter. — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) July 20, 2017

I am thinking about @SenJohnMcCain tonight, praying for him & his family. I know he has the strength to fight this. — Ann Kirkpatrick (@Ann_Kirkpatrick) July 20, 2017

I have just learned about my friend John McCain's diagnosis. I pray for him and his family tonight. He is an American hero. — Rep. Trent Franks (@RepTrentFranks) July 20, 2017

He has set an example for all Americans in the toughest of fights, in difficult circumstances. I have no doubt he'll do it again. (2/3) https://t.co/rlx3z3dfPl — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 20, 2017

My prayers and my full support are with him and his family. (3/3) https://t.co/cslpQxty9C — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 20, 2017

Sending our thoughts & best wishes to @SenJohnMcCain who we know will face this challenge with his trademark strength, resolve & toughness. pic.twitter.com/Xlb4wwDUdF — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 20, 2017

.@SenJohnMcCain is an American hero. I pray for him and his family. I look forward to seeing him soon. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 20, 2017

John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2017

Senator John McCain is a fighter and true, bonafide American hero. We're behind him every step of the way. Cancer picked on the wrong guy. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) July 20, 2017

I love John McCain. I've traveled with him, I've been tongue lashed by him, I've worked with him, and I wish I could be with him tonight. — Senator Angus King (@SenAngusKing) July 20, 2017

.@SenJohnMcCain has always been a warrior. It's who he is. All of us, not as Republicans or Democrats, but as Americans, are behind him. pic.twitter.com/B6iDpPultM — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) July 20, 2017

John McCain is one tough fighter - we know he'll face this diagnosis with courage and strength. Our family... https://t.co/XXTUltNGey — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) July 20, 2017

As he’s shown his entire life, don’t bet against John McCain. Best wishes to him for a swift recovery. — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) July 20, 2017

Prayers for @SenJohnMcCain. A man who has truly dedicated his life to public service. pic.twitter.com/TdTdI3iHTe — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) July 20, 2017

Karen & I are praying for @SenJohnMcCain. Cancer picked on the wrong guy. John McCain is a fighter & he'll win this fight too. God bless! — Vice President Pence (@VP) July 20, 2017

