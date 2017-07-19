Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain cancer

Senator John McCain (R-AZ) has brain cancer, according to a statement released by the Senator's office.

The office released the statement, shortly after 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. News of the diagnosis came, days after Sen. McCain underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye at Phoenix's Mayo Clinic on July 14.

According to the statement, a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot. A minimally invasive procedure that involved a craniotomy with an eyebrow incision was done, and scanning done since the procedure shows the tissue of concern was completely resected.

Sen. McCain's doctors said he is recovering well from the surgery, and that his underlying health is "excellent". In addition, Sen. McCain and his family are reportedly reviewing further treatment options with a care team at Mayo Clinic, which may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.

Previous history with Cancer

Sen. McCain has been diagnosed with cancer before.

According to medical records released during John McCain's ultimately unsuccessful run for the Presidency in 2008, Sen. McCain had four malignant melanomas surgically removed in the past.

In 1993, 2000, and 2002, Sen. McCain underwent surgeries to remove the Melanoma that were not invasive. Sen. McCain also underwent surgery in 2000 to remove a melanoma that was invasive, according to the medical records released.

What is Glioblastoma?

According to the American Brain Tumor Association, Glioblastomas are tumors that arise from star-shaped cells that make up the supportive tissue of the brain, and while generally found in the cerebral hemispheres of the brain, it can be found anywhere in the brain, or in the spinal cord.

According to news reports, late Massachusetts Senator Ted Kennedy was diagnosed with Glioma in 2008. Glioblastoma is a form of Glioma, according to the ABTA, and is the highest grade of Glioma tumors in terms of malignancy, on a scale of one to four.

Reaction

Reaction to Sen. McCain's diagnosis are pouring in, from both Republican and Democratic politicians.

Just spoke to @SenJohnMcCain. Tough diagnosis, but even tougher man. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) July 20, 2017

John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2017

