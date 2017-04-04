Gov. McAuliffe: Trump has been 'one-man wrecking crew' to Va. economy [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe Politics Gov. McAuliffe: Trump has been 'one-man wrecking crew' to Va. economy While Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is focusing on Virginia's future, he is also a voice for the Democratic Party from the governor’s office in the Commonwealth.

McAuliffe also discussed the future of the Democratic Party and how he feels President Donald Trump is impacting the state of Virginia.

Gov. McAuliffe is a longtime friend of Hillary Clinton and was a surrogate for the presidential candidate on the campaign trail. Many believed if she had won the presidency, McAuliffe might have had a role in the White House. But now, he has some tough words for Democrats across the country and what their focus needs to be.

“This is the mistake I think the Democrats have made – they come out every four years, they get active in a presidential year and then you don't hear from them again for another four years,” said Gov. McAuliffe. “We have to invest in the state and local … We need more governors and we got to quit talking about the presidential every four years and focus on what happens in people's lives every single day.”

McAuliffe said he would be willing to work with President Trump on a handful of issues, including health care, infrastructure and tax reform. He said he made his willingness to work with the White House known, but they have not reached out. Instead, he believes Trump has been detrimental to Virginia’s economy.

“President Trump has been a one-man wrecking crew to the Virginia economy, whether it be the federal hiring freeze, his immigration policy, his travel ban, the idea that he is going to defund funding for the Chesepeake Bay, a $130 billion asset,” the governor said. “Go back to what you told us you were going to do and focus on jobs.”

FOX 5 reached out to the White House for reaction to McAuliffe’s comments, but has not heard back as of Tuesday evening.