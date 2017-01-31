Politicians respond to Gorsuch's nomination to the Supreme Court

Politicians are responding to news that Donald Trump has selected Judge Neil Gorsuch as the next Supreme Court justice.

If confirmed by the Senate, Gorsuch will fill the seat left vacant by Antonin Scalia, who died in February 2016. Former President Barack Obama's pick to full Scalia's seat, Judge Merrick Garland, was not given a confirmation by the Senate.

Mike Pence

Tonight, @POTUS nominated a Supreme Court Justice who will uphold the God-given liberties enshrined in our constitution — Judge Gorsuch. https://t.co/oPsokwTeNz — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 1, 2017

Judge Gorsuch is one of the most mainstream, respected, and exceptionally qualified Supreme Court nominees in American history. — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 1, 2017

Supreme Court nominee Judge Gorsuch firmly stands as a strict constructionist, fitting the mold of the late Justice Antonin Scalia. — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 1, 2017

Republican Party

Democratic Party

Judicial scholars are worried that Gorsuch could be even more extreme than Scalia. Americans deserve a better Supreme Court justice. pic.twitter.com/Lg70UDApe8 — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) February 1, 2017

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO)

Judge Gorsuch will serve our country well. Look forward to supporting him during the confirmation process. pic.twitter.com/CJ9EcDRPIx — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) February 1, 2017

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ)

Judge Gorsuch is highly qualified for #SupremeCourt - has right experience & judgment to serve on our highest court https://t.co/L3ZdjVunSB — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) February 1, 2017

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ)

Great to be at the @WhiteHouse for announcement of #NeilGorsuch's #SCOTUS nomination. Read my full statement at https://t.co/xAWjn4sicm — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) February 1, 2017

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

Now more than ever, we need a Justice who is independent, eschews ideology, who will preserve our democracy & protect fundamental rights. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 1, 2017

We also need a SCOTUS justice who will stand up to a President who has already shown a willingness to bend the Constitution. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 1, 2017

Gorsuch put corps over workers, been hostile toward women’s rights & been an ideolog. Skeptical that he can be a strong, independent Justice — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 1, 2017

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

WATCH → Neil Gorsuch will be a great #SCOTUS Justice. I applaud @POTUS for his excellent pick to our nation's highest court. pic.twitter.com/jCkto6kAs1 — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) February 1, 2017

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)

Judge Gorsuch’s radical views on women’s rights are deeply troubling to everyone fighting to #ProtectOurCare https://t.co/TDU2FufoKx — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 1, 2017

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI)