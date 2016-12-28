Trump: We have secured plans for 8,000 new US jobs

Dec 28 2016

Updated:Dec 28 2016 07:59PM EST

PALM BEACH, Fla. -

President-elect Donald Trump made a short public statement regarding the economy Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump said he has worked to secure agreements with two companies that will create 8,000 American jobs.

Partially crediting SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, a Japanese businessman, Trump said telecommunications giant Sprint will return 5,000 positions to the United States.

Trump said OneWeb will also add 3,000 American jobs.

