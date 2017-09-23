-

Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car in Alexandria.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. Saturday on Executive Avenue, a two lane road near Mt. Vernon Avenue that runs through an apartment community.

Police say the driver who hit the child stayed on scene after crash. It's unknown if that person was at fault for the collusion or if there will be criminal charges. The vehicle involved was a black Chevy SUV.

Witnesses say the child appeared to be with family prior to the crash. They found a ride to the hospital.

Calvin Gayles, Jr. was riding his bike and watched the SUV turn onto Executive Avenue and then saw people reacting to the crash.

"They were running out of the buildings when they heard it," Gayles said. "I think a couple people were sitting on the steps and they actually saw had happened."

The child's name was not released as of late Saturday.

"It's really done something to me when I found out it was a child involved," Gayles said.