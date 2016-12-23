Pay It Forward: FOX 5 DC and Easterns surprise Salvation Army volunteer

FOX 5 and Easterns Automotive Group surprised a Prince George's County Salvation Army volunteer with a generous gift to recognize her for all of her hard work.

Christmas is the season of giving, but for the Salvation Army, giving is a year-round effort that takes a lot of hard work, dedication, and commitment.

On Friday, our Pay it Forward partner, Easterns Automotive Group, joined FOX 5’s Allison Seymour to surprise a Prince George's County Salvation Army volunteer with a generous gift for all of her hard work. Catherine suffered a stroke about 10 years ago, and it really took a toll on her.

“I didn’t know my name, I did not read and write. I didn’t know anything,” she explained.

Here at FOX 5, we understand that when certain life events happen, it can often take individuals off-course, and it might take a little time for things to get back to the way they were before. That’s why Catherine was picked to be the recipient of our generous gift of $1,000.

She is now climbing back and regaining her strength. She is also doing everything she can to help others out in different ways. Catherine says the Salvation Army is the best thing her and her daughter have in their life right now.

With the help of Easterns Automotive Group, we wanted to thank Catherine for all she does and turn the tables to help her out this holiday season. Easterns also gifted the Prince George's County Salvation Army with a $1,000.

Thanks to both Catherine and the Salvation Army for all you do!