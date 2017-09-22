Protesters gather at Georgia Tech after student killed in police shooting

- Protesters gathered on the Georgia Tech campus Friday afternoon after a student was killed in a police shooting early Sunday morning. They peacefully rallied and held a short march with signs to remember Scott "Scout" Schultz, 21.

Schultz died early Sunday after a Georgia Tech Police officer shot Schultz outside a dormitory on West Campus, according to authorities. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has opened a review of the shooting.

"Scout lived a big, important life that connected Georgia Tech to the rest of Atlanta and understand that their loss affects the broader community," said Nikola Garcia, a Georgia Tech student who knew Schultz.

Organizers of Friday's protest originally planned to create a space for collective grieving inside a Georgia Tech building, however, the buildings were closed and police could be seen manning the entrances.

A Georgia Tech spokesperson would not directly address the building closures, but said in a statement that campus security has increased since violence broke out after a vigil on Monday.

Protestors marched through the campus and clashed with police, injuring two officers and setting fire to a GTPD vehicle.

