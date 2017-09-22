Police: Restaurant bus boy starts brawl inside Texas Roadhouse

- Police say a large brawl broke out inside the Texas Roadhouse on Eau Gallie in Melbourne on Thursday night.

Freddie Lee Phillips, 22, a bus boy at the chain restaurant, is accused of hitting a customer twice with a bin full of dishes after the man complained about the way the bus boy was cleaning.

A customer outside called 911 after he the fight deteriorated into a 12-person melee. Police say a waitress and a witness were punched in the face during the scuffle, and a young child suffered a cut requiring stitches.

Phillips is charged with nine charges related to the fight, including two counts of battery, resisting arrest, and felony child abuse.