Police: Restaurant bus boy starts brawl inside Texas Roadhouse

By: Derrol Nail

Posted: Sep 22 2017 06:47PM EDT

Video Posted: Sep 22 2017 08:41PM EDT

Updated: Sep 22 2017 08:43PM EDT

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Police say a large brawl broke out inside the Texas Roadhouse on Eau Gallie in Melbourne on Thursday night.

Freddie Lee Phillips, 22, a bus boy at the chain restaurant, is accused of hitting a customer twice with a bin full of dishes after the man complained about the way the bus boy was cleaning.  

A customer outside called 911 after he the fight deteriorated into a 12-person melee. Police say a waitress and a witness were punched in the face during the scuffle, and a young child suffered a cut requiring stitches.

Phillips is charged with nine charges related to the fight, including two counts of battery, resisting arrest, and felony child abuse.

