GBI: Union Co. teacher arrested for sexual conduct with second student

- A former Union County physical education teacher has been charged with sexual assault after a Georgia Bureau of Investigation probe found she engaged in sexual conduct with a second student, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Shawnetta D. Reece, 40, was arrested in August after the GBI received information that she was sexually involved with a former 15-year-old student in 2013, according to authorities.

She was arrested again Thursday when GBI's investigation found she engaged in sexual conduct with an 18-year-old student in 2015, according to police. The student was a high school senior at the time of the incident.

Reece was charged with sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority. Reece was arrested for child molestation and sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority in August.