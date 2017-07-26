Evacuations near brush fire in Burbank

- Evacuations have been issued near the four-acre brush fire burning in the area of Wildwood Canyon Park in Burbank Wednesday afternoon.

Burbank police say anyone in the Wildwood Canyon area, including the Stough Nature Center, should leave immediately as firefighters battle a brush fire above Sunset Canyon Drive.

Fire crews are at the scene. A large section of rubber appears to be burning as well, emitting black smoke. No structures are threatened at this time.



The fire is near a Burbank fire training exercise facility. See exactly where the fire is located on this Google Map.

Mobile app users, click here to watch the Facebook Live video



URGENT MESSAGE: Brush fire in Wildwood Canyon area. All hikers need to leave the area. https://t.co/5aXHIzDAXg pic.twitter.com/oUaeVdjKIT — Burbank Police (@BurbankPD) July 26, 2017

