Shocking semi-truck crash

- Dash cam video captured a shocking Missouri wreck involving a Lowe's delivery truck.

The truck is seen approaching the vehicle on the opposite side of the road. The Lowe's truck, after reportedly running a red light, is slammed into by a red vehicle. This hit sends the truck onto its side, hitting vehicles waiting for the light on the opposite side.

The two men in the Lowe's truck were not injured, but the woman driving the vehicle that hit the truck was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Video Courtesy: Break.com