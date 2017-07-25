Man tried to lure girl outside of Haines City Publix, police say

- A man tried to abduct a 7-year-old girl while the child was fundraising outside of a grocery store, according to police.

Officers in Haines City arrested Dale Collins of New York on Sunday evening. Detectives said he approached the girl while she was fundraising at the Publix on Highway 17/92 and asked if she wanted to come see a puppy in his camper. Nearby adults noticed Collins and started yelling at him.

He later fled in his motor home. Officers pulled him over and he claimed the entire exchange was a misunderstanding, but they arrested him on a charge of luring a child.

Haines City police are asking any other potential victims to contact them at (853) 421-3636.