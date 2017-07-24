Teen smiles, laughs during his sentencing for murder of Ann Arbor high school student

- Danta Wright was in court Monday to learn his sentence for his part in the murder of 18-year-old Jordan Klee of Ann Arbor.

Wright entered a guilty plea to fatally shooting Klee last October - but before he learned his fate, he faced Klee's family in court.

After being given the chance to speak in court, instead of remorse Wright taunted the victim's family.

"I just wanted to tell y'all, I'll be home soon," Wright said. "I'll be alright, I love my family."

He was also seen smiling and laughing while a victim's impact statement was read by the family.

The judge was appalled.

"You know, I have never in all my 23 years of prosecuting not accepted a sentence agreement that is bargained for, sentenced by the parties," Washtenaw County Judge David Swartz said. "But watching you sit there and smile and laugh and shake your head like this is no big deal, I'm very tempted to just say I'm not going to accept this agreement, you'll go to trial."

The prosecutor says Wright is a member of gang who rapped about his lifestyle. Wright's lawyer had a different story.

"Your honor, very briefly, it's a rap. Raps don't necessarily reflect reality," he said.

In the end, Wright was sentenced for second degree murder of 23 to 50 years. The family of Klee did not want to go through the pain of a trial.

"This was supposed to be a year of celebration," said Courtney Klee, Jordan's cousin who read a statement on behalf of his mother. "Of senior pictures, prom and graduation parties. Instead it was a nightmare. A nightmare no parent should have to endure.

"Jordan has no future. Jordan can no longer choose to go to college. Jordan can no longer choose to change."

Wright's mother says her son is innocent.

"My son has been through issues that they never even used," said Antronette Cartar, Wright's mother. "I can't stop him from not wanting to snitch on somebody and I will be coming for an appeal