Protesters of Damond shooting take over mayor's press conference

- Protesters of the fatal police shooting of Justine Damond, disrupted Mayor Betsy Hodges' press conference at City Hall in Minneapolis.

Hodges had scheduled a press conference about the resignation of Police Chief Janee Harteau.

Protesters of the shooting had gathered at Loring Park and marched in the downtown, disrupting Green and Blue light rail lines along the way.

Protesters then went into the room of the press conference, interrupting Hodges and eventually overtaking the conference.

John Thompson, a friend of Philando Castile who also died in an officer-related shooting, started interrupting Hodges, calling her an "ineffective leader."

"Your press conference ineffective because you won't let the people in and you didn't want to hear us, we're asking you to resign," said Thompson.

