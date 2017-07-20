Three wanted after children's charity donation machine stolen

Posted: Jul 20 2017 08:28AM EDT

Updated: Jul 21 2017 12:34AM EDT

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. - Police are searching for three people wanted in connection with the theft of a children's charity donation machine. 

Holly Springs Police released surveillance images of three suspects accused of stealing a Children's Miracle Network donation machine from the Walmart on Holly Springs Parkway. 

Investigators said the suspects were seen placing the stolen item inside a vehicle, before driving away. 

The alleged theft happened on July 9 around 2:30 a.m. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Holly Springs Police Department at 770-721-7529. 

