Three wanted after children's charity donation machine stolen

- Police are searching for three people wanted in connection with the theft of a children's charity donation machine.

Holly Springs Police released surveillance images of three suspects accused of stealing a Children's Miracle Network donation machine from the Walmart on Holly Springs Parkway.

Investigators said the suspects were seen placing the stolen item inside a vehicle, before driving away.

The alleged theft happened on July 9 around 2:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Holly Springs Police Department at 770-721-7529.