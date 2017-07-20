Viral photo: Walmart employee walks hand in hand with blind customer

- A Mississippi woman's Facebook post about a heartwarming act of kindness has gone viral.

Sunday morning, Meghann Shaw said she was at a Walmart in Biloxi, picking up a prescription, when something caught her eye.

"While in there I noticed a store associate and an elderly blind man walking hand in hand," Shaw said.

According to Shaw, the Walmart employee escorted the man throughout the store.

"With all the hate in the world she gave love," Shaw said. "Without the man seeing her, she showed him pure compassion and love. Be the change you wish to see in the world."

Shaw's Facebook post has been shared more than 6,500 times and has more than 18,000 likes.