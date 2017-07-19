Small plane lands on Sunrise Highway

By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted: Jul 19 2017 01:34PM EDT

Updated: Jul 20 2017 01:22AM EDT

NEW YORK (FOX5NY) - A small plane landed on the westbound Sunrise Highway in Yaphank, Long Island Wednesday.

SkyFoxHD was over the scene where police surrounded the intact single-engine Cessna which was parked on the grassy area off the roadway near Exit 57.

It is not clear why the pilot landed the plane on the busy road at around 1 p.m. or if anyone was injured.

Sunrise Highway begins in eastern Queens and takes motorists east into Nassau County.

Traffic reports from the scene described a slow-go with motorists stopping to take photos and video of the aircraft. But video from SkyFoxHD showed traffic moving along on both westbound and eastbound lanes.

