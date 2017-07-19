Georgia man arrest in connection to NOLA rape case

- Police have accused a Georgia man of raping of a Canadian tourist in New Orleans.

Officers said the rape took place in a stairwell of a French Quarter parking lot last July.

Police said they identified 45-year-old Richard McGee as a suspect after his DNA was found on a beer cup at the scene.

McGee has been wanted since December in connection with the sexual assault and was arrested this past weekend.

Court records show McGee already has convictions for five felonies in Georgia.