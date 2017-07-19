Grand Prairie man confesses to D.C. police to killing mother

- A Grand Prairie man is charged with murder after police say he stabbed his mother to death and then took off to Washington, DC. There, he turned up at a police station and had a bizarre encounter that led to his arrest.

Police say the man had a juvenile with him. They haven’t determined a motive. And they may not have discovered the body for some time had the suspect not turned up in D.C.

Kyle Kerssemakers says he knew something terrible had happened at his neighbor's house but never imagined a violent attack.

“There was 6-7 cops and detectives and eventually crime scene showed up. Animal control showed up to take the dogs out,” he recalled. “Freaked me out. I asked them if I needed to be worried and they said it was a family thing.”

Police found 63-year-old Janet Glover on Monday after she was stabbed to death numerous times. Police say her 34-year-old son Dustin Pearson was her murderer.

After the murder, police say Pearson took off on a 20-hour road trip to Washington, D.C., unclear why he chose the nation's capital.

Pearson was with a juvenile. Police have not commented on their relationship or the juvenile's age or gender.

Grand Prairie police say Pearson and the juvenile showed up at a D.C. metro police station for a reason unrelated to the murder. That was when police say Pearson made statements about his involvement in the killing. Grand Prairie police were notified and discovered the body.

“There was never any yelling or anything like that,” said neighbor Fox Garcia. “Knowing that that happened literally outside our front door, it's a little troubling to say the least.”

Police say they've determined the juvenile did not witness the murder.

Grand Prairie detectives have returned from Washington, D.C. Pearson is still there and waiting to be extradited.