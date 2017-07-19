High-speed pursuit of armed carjacking suspect in San Fernando Valley

- A carjacking suspect led police on a reckless high-speed chase through Panorama City and Van Nuys on Wednesday in a black sedan before he crashed into another car in the Lake Balboa area and was caught after a brief foot pursuit.

The chase started in the 7900 block of Woodman Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The unidentified suspect, who was believed to be armed, drove at speeds of more than 80 mph on surface streets, driving at times on the wrong side of the road and narrowly missing other vehicles and at least one pedestrian as he barely navigated a turn.

The chase ended just after 3 p.m. when the car slammed into a Honda Civic at the intersection of Hayvenhurst Avenue and Vanowen Street. The man ran from the crash scene, but was taken into custody about a block away at the intersection of Hayvenhurst and Archwood Street with help from a bystander who turned out to be a reserve LAPD officer, according to an investigator at the scene.

A woman in the Honda was conscious but appeared to be in distress as she was wheeled on a gurney into an ambulance for treatment of injuries of unknown severity.

