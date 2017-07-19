Florida police agency replaces wheel boots for 'Barnacle'

- Archaic parking enforcement methods are literally getting the boot at a Florida police agency.

‘The Barnacle’ is now going to be used by the Stuart Police Department for those who do not pay their parking ticket. It is meant to be a simpler way to target repeat parking ticket offenders.



Each Barnacle piece is secured onto the windshield and meant to block the driver from seeing in front of the vehicle. It has an integrated electric pump and suction cups that provides “hundreds of pounds of force,” according to the company.



Once a parking violation fee is paid, the driver will receive a code to remove the Barnacle and will be responsible for dropping it off at a designated location.



Stuart Police said on Facebook that the contraption is will minimize “potential damage and hazards that the traditional wheel boots can cause.