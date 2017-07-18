JFK mechanic celebrates 75 years on job

- Al Blackman started working at American Airlines 75 years ago as a 16-year-old apprentice in the company's sheet metal shop.

"There's not too many of the old-timers left that I started with," Blackman said.

He earned $.50 an hour when he started. He now makes quite a bit more as American's Aviation Maintenance Technician Crew Chief at JFK Airport.

His co-workers surprised him at an anniversary party today by dedicating a Boeing 777-200 to him. The plane features his signature painted on the outside. The aircraft will also feature a plaque in his honor that will be visible to all who board the plane.

The company CEO was even on hand today.

"75 years of anything is an accomplishment but I venture to guess we're never going to see anything like this again in our lifetime," American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said.

Co-workers past and present applauded his skill and work ethic.

"If you give him the metal, he'll build you an airplane. The guy is amazing with his hands," Jeff Scelzi said.

A representative from Guinness was also be on hand to extend "Blackie's" Guinness World Record as the "Longest Career as an Airline Mechanic".

At 91, Blackman says he doesn't even think about retirement.

"Can you imagine working all those years and not liking what you do? The misery that you go through," Blackman said. "I hope I have many more years at the company but that's not up to me. That's up to the man upstairs. The very first thing I do when I wake up in the morning is say, 'Thank you for another day'.