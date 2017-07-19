WWE exec rescued from helicopter in Atlantic Ocean

By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted: Jul 19 2017 10:59AM EDT

Updated: Jul 19 2017 05:50PM EDT

NEW YORK (FOX5NY) - Two people including WWE wrestling executive Shane McMahon were rescued from a helicopter that landed in the Atlantic Ocean off Gilgo Beach, Long Island on Wednesday.

The Robinson 44 helicopter with a capacity of four was about a half mile off the shore when it landed on the water at about 10:30 a.m.. The particular model of helicopter is often used in flight training or lower-end charters. 

McMahon took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to thank rescue crews and God.

At least six boats including emergency vessels responded to the scene.  McMahon and another person were taken to the Fire Island Coast Guard station.

Suffolk County's assistant police commissioner says both occupants were wearing life jackets.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter had taken off from Westchester County Airport in White Plains. The pilot had issued a mayday call before going into the water, and the call was heard by a commercial flight heading to Kennedy Airport.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories