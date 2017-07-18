Boy killed in boating accident

- A 12-year-old boy died after being hit by a boat propeller on Long Island on Tuesday afternoon.

Suffolk County police say it happened at the Centerport Yacht Club in Centerport. Around 3 p.m. three young boys were taking a class in the waters off of the North Shore of Long Island.

The boys, all of whom were wearing life jackets, were participating in a sailing lesson when their boat was intentionally capsized as part of the instruction.

Two of the students remained with the boat and the third, a 12-year-old boy, was in the water during the exercise.

The 18-year-old instructor, who was in a Zodiac boat, pulled the boy from the water into his boat but the boy fell out and was struck by the propeller when the boat started moving.

The instructor pulled the boy back into the boat and performed CPR until EMTs arrived but it was too late. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been released.

An instructor was also admitted to Huntington Hospital for shock. The other children did not receive medical aid.

Officials at the yacht club have declined to comment.

This article has been updated to change the victim's age from 10 to 12 after police released new information.