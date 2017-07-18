Grapevine traffic stop leads to marriage proposal

- A traffic stop in Grapevine involving a ‘wanted’ woman left her in tears. But once she discovered what was actually happening, she was crying tears of joy.

Amanda Radican was on her way to deliver her boyfriend’s cell phone to him last Friday when she was pulled over. Her boyfriend, Stephen Smith, is a dispatcher for the Grapevine Police Department.

“I left my phone at home purposely because she doesn’t like all the technology being tracked and all that. She doesn’t want the ‘Find My Friends’ on her phone,” Smith explained. “So that was the only way that I could think of that we could track her.”

The officer who pulled over Radican told her there was a warrant on her car and asked her to get out of the vehicle.

It was all a setup. But the big romantic reveal didn’t come before frightened Radican started to cry.

"Why is it showing warrants on there?” she asked the officer through tears.

“That's what we're trying to figure out,” the officer told her.

That was when Smith came out from the officer’s patrol unit. The traffic stop was actually a marriage proposal. Smith explained the ‘warrant’ was actually her being wanted by him. He got down on one knee and asked Radican to marry him. Of course, she said yes.

"I wanted to catch her off guard,” Smith said. “I wanted someone there that was a good friend of mine that she knew, and I’m surprised it didn’t give it away.”

"I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh! This is a huge mistake. There’s no way possible.’ I was terrified. I was freaking out,” Radican said. “When I turned around and saw him, he was already on one knee. So I’m like this isn’t really happening. I’m imagining.”

It turned out Radican was not imagining. However, she was guilty of stealing Smith's heart.

"He got me good. He got me really good,” Radican admitted. “Totally never saw that coming.”