Bed bugs dumped in Ohio man's apartment by vandals

- An Ohio man woke up last week to find an unwelcome number of creepy crawly guests in his apartment.

Police say someone smashed the man’s window and released a large cluster of bed bugs inside.

The man told police in Middletown Ohio, located roughly 40 miles north of Cincinnati, that the vandal also lit a fire under his car, FOX 19 reported.

Officers responding to the home found the front window pan covered in bed bugs.

According to the police report obtained by FOX 19, the man saw a woman run from his apartment and drive off in a white car after the incident.

The man declined an interview with the television station, but a woman who lives in the same apartment complex said someone recently threw two bricks through her window.

Continue reading this story at FOXNews.com