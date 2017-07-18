Infamous 86-year-old jewel thief arrested again

- International jewel thief Doris Payne is back behind bars.

DeKalb County Sheriff spokeswoman Cynthia Williams tells FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor the admitted jewel thief was arrested at 5:04p Tuesday by the Department of Community Division on a probation violation.

This is Payne's second arrest this week.

Monday, Chamblee Police arrested the 86-year-old for allegedly shoplifting at the Wal-Mart on Chamblee Tucker road.

Chamblee Police said Payne was wearing an ankle monitor when she was arrested.

A DeKalb County judge sentenced her to 4 months house arrest and 3 months’ probation for stealing a $2,000 necklace from Von Maur at Perimeter Mall.

Chamblee Police issued Payne a citation for misdemeanor shoplifting for the Monday incident and held her for about three hours before she paid a fine and bonded out.

Fulton County prosecutors recently dead docketed a case against Payne after her attorneys argued she was too ill to stand trial.

Just last year, Payne was arrested in Dunwoody for trying to lift a $2,000 diamond necklace from Perimeter Mall. She was arrested again in Atlanta for trying to swipe a $700 pair or Christian Dior earrings from Phipps Plaza. At the time, police in Charlotte, North Carolina had a warrant out for her arrest for allegedly stealing a $32,000 engagement ring.

In 2013, Payne talked about her extensive history as a jewel thief in a documentary, “The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne.” In the film she said “There's never been a day that I went to steal that I did not get what I went to do.”

