500 teens refuse orders to go home, then turn rowdy

- Big trouble at and around an East Germantown rec center spilled over into the streets, but all appears calm, Monday morning.

Police say an estimated 500 rowdy teens stirred up trouble at the Lonnie Young Recreation Center. Sunday, they were out by the swimming pool that closes at 6 p.m. and the basketball court that closes at 9 p.m., with an unauthorized disc jockey when they refused orders to go home.

The trouble started at about 8:45 p.m. That’s when police say 12 to 17-year-olds refused to go home and started throwing bottles at police. No arrests were reported. There were no reported injuries to officers or teens.

Police say parents need to know where their children are and respect the city’s curfew ordinance.

A police chopper spotlight helped disperse the crowd. Everyone got away at 11 p.m.

Police even asked neighborhood Chinese restaurants to close because some of the kids had gone to those establishments.

The pool will be open again Monday.