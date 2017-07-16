IHOP celebrates 59th anniversary with 59-cent pancakes on Tuesday

- The ever so popular breakfast chain IHOP will be serving 59-cent pancakes on Tuesday, July 18th in honor of its 59th anniversary.

The limited-time offer will be available at participating locations Tuesday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

TAKE A MENTAL 📸SCREENSHOT! Celebrate our 59th Anniversary on 7/18 with 59¢ pancakes! 7AM-7PM. Dine-in. Participation varies. 1 per person pic.twitter.com/0AuAMahAVn — IHOP (@IHOP) July 7, 2017



The offer is limited to one stack of three pancakes per customer.



For more information on the limited-time deal, click here.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.