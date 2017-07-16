IHOP celebrates 59th anniversary with 59-cent pancakes on Tuesday

By: Shelly Insheiwat

Posted: Jul 16 2017 11:16PM EDT

Updated: Jul 17 2017 10:44AM EDT

(FOX 11) - The ever so popular breakfast chain IHOP will be serving 59-cent pancakes on Tuesday, July 18th in honor of its 59th anniversary.

The limited-time offer will be available at participating locations Tuesday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.


The offer is limited to one stack of three pancakes per customer.

