GBI: 30 pounds of meth recovered during massive bust

Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation conducted a raid on a Paulding County home in what is now confirmed to a massive meth operation.

“What we saw was that this was a meth making home,” said GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles.

Late Wednesday night, dozens of undercover agents swarmed the house located on Cottonwood Loop. Law enforcement officers from various agencies in encounter suits were seen removing four coolers and seven buckets, what FOX 5 News was later told to be used in the production of meth at the house.

“The Paulding County Sheriff's Office had their SWAT team and executed that search warrant,” said Miles.

Early Thursday morning, a cleanup crew completed clearing the home, leaving a red warning sticker on the front door warning people to stay out of the residence.

"This all actually initiated from a traffic stop. We received information that led us to this traffic stop, and at that particular point, they recovered approximately seven kilos of methamphetamine. That gave agents enough probable cause to then write a search warrant for this home in Dallas, Georgia,” said Miles.

The GBI is the lead agency, but it received assistance from the DEA as well as the Paulding and Haralson County Sheriff's Office.

“The DEA rendered the home safe, and from that home, between the traffic stop as well as the home,” said Miles.

No word as to how many if any arrests were made.

“Approximately 30 pounds of methamphetamine was recovered,” said Miles.

