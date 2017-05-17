Stormchasers have fitting engagement

Posted:May 17 2017 03:53PM EDT

Updated:May 18 2017 09:41AM EDT

Two storm chasers had a very fitting engagement this week.

Alex Bartholomew popped the question to his then girlfriend with a tornado swirling in the background. And his girlfriend said yes!

Bartholomew has been a chaser since 2010 and his fiancee has been one for about two years. 

"I wanted to be able to combine the two greatest loves of my life (chasing and Britney) into one magical moment. I still can't believe how well it worked." Bartholomew said. 

The tornado was in McLean, Texas and he said no damage was caused by it.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

