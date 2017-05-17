VIDEO: Several sharks swimming close to shore at Myrtle Beach

- Several large sharks were spotted Tuesday in shallow water near the shoreline in the Myrtle Beach area.

The video was taken by Cody Kinzer, of King, at the Garden City Pier, which is about five miles south of Myrtle Beach.

Kinzer's video appears to show the sharks swimming together near a group of people.

Myrtle Beach Getaway posted the video on Facebook Tuesday afternoon:

It's unclear from the video what species of shark were in the water. According to wildlife researchers, there are more than 465 known shark species living in our oceans today.

Common sharks spotted around Myrtle Beach's waters are the Black Tip Shark, Spinner Shark, and Hammer Head Shark, just to name a few. Most sharks are especially active in the evening and night when they hunt, so a spectacle during the day is pretty exciting.

As of Wednesday the video had more than 2.5 million views and had been shared more than 77,000 times.

