Fire burns through multi-story Pacific Palisades home National Fire burns through multi-story Pacific Palisades home A fire heavily damaged a five-story hillside house in Pacific Palisades on Wednesday, but no one was hurt.

- A fire heavily damaged a five-story hillside house in Pacific Palisades on Wednesday, but no one was hurt.

Firefighters sent to the 800-block of North Las Casas Avenue about 5a.m. found the home fully engulfed in flames, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The firefighters went into a defensive mode, battling the blaze from the exterior as they worked to extinguish the flames and prevent them from spreading to other structures, an effort that appeared to succeed.

The fire was nearly extinguished after about two hours, and firefighters worked to douse hot spots. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.