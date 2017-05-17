Persons of interest identified in Pasco hit-and-run National Persons of interest identified in Pasco hit-and-run Florida Highway Patrol troopers have identified two "persons of interest" in the hit-and-run of a 14-year-old boy which was caught on video in Pasco County this week.

Troopers say the gold Ford Expedition seen weaving erratically through the streets was reported stolen by its owner from a residence in New Port Richey.

WATCH: Surveillance videos capture hit and run

Security cameras recorded the Expedition swerving along Moog Road, hitting mailboxes, hitting a truck and eventually hitting a teenager riding his bike home from school, then driving away while residents in the Holiday neighborhood tried to chase the vehicle down.

Troopers say they're looking for Christopher Michael Try, 20, and Kevin Wilson, 23, and consider them "persons of interest" in the case.

The 14-year-old, identified as Johnny Walsh, Jr., jumped up after being hit and miraculously and did not suffer serious injury. "I thanked the Lord when I got up," he told FOX 13.

Troopers are searching for the vehicle with the Florida tag GYCT99.

Anyone with information on the persons of interest or the vehicle should contact the FHP by calling *FHP (*347) or 813-631-4020.