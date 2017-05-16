Police need help identifying Goodwill armed robbery suspect

- Police need help identifying a man accused of robbing three metro Atlanta Goodwill stores.

Woodstock police responded to an armed robbery at the Goodwill located in the 9400 block of Highway 92 on Saturday afternoon. A store clerk told officers a man entered the store around 1:30 p.m. and then approached her after looking at the register.

The clerk told police he sprayed pepper spray in her face, grabbed the cash drawer and then took off a silver or gray Honda Odyssey Van.

Watch surveillance video here

According to police, the suspect is described as a middle-aged, heavy set white man with facial hair. He was wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a camo hat when the robbery took place.

Police have released surveillance video and images in hopes of identifying the man. Investigators believe he's responsible for two other Goodwill robberies in metro Atlanta, which includes a Marietta location.

Marietta police also released images and surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Woodstock Police Department at 770-592-6012.

NEXT: Police investigating car wreck, double shooting