Bear struck by car, limps off 210 freeway in La Verne National Bear struck by car, limps off 210 freeway in La Verne A bear wandered onto a freeway in the La Verne area today and was struck by a vehicle, and California Department of Fish and Game personnel tranquilized the injured animal and took it into custody.

About 7:40 a.m., La Verne police officers spotted the 200-pound bear ambling along Bowdoin Street, then make its way onto the Foothill (210) Freeway, where it was struck and injured by a vehicle on the eastbound lanes, west of the Fruit Street exit. The driver was uninjured.

The California Highway Patrol closed the Fruit Street onramp to the freeway, triggering a Sigalert, and residents of the immediate area were advised to stay inside their homes as a precaution.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife personnel twice used a tranquilizer gun on the bear, beginning around 9:40 a.m.

The animal continued to move around in the brush alongside the freeway as rainfall moved into the area, but the tranquilizers eventually took effect and the animal was safely taken into custody about 10:30 a.m.

